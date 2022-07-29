MBS Announces 2021-22 Award Winners

× Expand Liz Fry

On May 26, Mountain Brook Schools named the 2021-22 award winners at each local school and the central office. Performance Award Winners (at each local school) — as well as the Ann Pritchard Award, Promise of Excellence Award Margaret Spencer Ragland Award, and Jerome Lewis Award — recognize teachers and staff members for their professional excellence.

Crestline Elementary School guidance counselor Liz Fry is this year’s recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. The award honors the memory of longtime Mountain Brook Board of Education member Ann Pritchard and represents the highest level of recognition in the MBS Professional Incentives Program.

Fry wears many hats at Crestline serving not only as a counselor but test coordinator, student council coordinator, teacher and friend to all. Her co-workers and students say she's always able to find a solution and do so with a smile. She’s a trusted source among school parents as she often handles confidential matters. Her high standards and masterful creative ability help her solve problems and serve those around her.

“The students love and trust Liz Fry,” one colleague said. “She has a calm and loving demeanor that builds trust and fosters relationships. Even with the most sensitive topics, Liz handles all situations with a calm spirit and an open heart. It is an honor to work alongside someone who selflessly serves her students, colleagues, and community with such grace and poise.”

× Expand Amy Kathryn Gannon (right)

Mountain Brook High School math teacher Amy Kathryn Gannon is this year’s recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. The award recognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions above and beyond the call of duty and is sponsored by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The award was established in memory of Margaret Spencer Ragland, a member of the MBHS Class of 1980.

Gannon has taught in Mountain Brook Schools for 10 years. She’s helped restructure math courses at the high school during the new course of study process. She assists with the responsibilities of Mu Alpha Theta and provides support and helps maintain a positive attitude among her colleagues.

"Watching Amy Kathryn in department, PLC, and individual meetings, she always exhibits a professional attitude,” one colleague said. “She is a team player and never seeks to amplify her contribution to a project or task or is unwilling to listen and process opinions and suggestions of others in the group. At the same time, she will pose questions to cause others to think and process.”

× Expand Katie McMahon (left)

Katie McMahon is this year’s recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. The award honors an educator with five or fewer years of teaching experience and is sponsored by former Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Diane Waud and her family. McMahon has taught at Mountain Brook Elementary at both the kindergarten and first-grade levels for a total of four years.

“Mrs. McMahon’s classroom is a happy, encouraging and well-managed space to learn,” one colleague said. “Kate is intentional and very responsive to the needs of her students. She effectively integrates content areas, incorporating writing with problem solving and literature in math lessons.”

Sarah Nance is the winner of the Jerome Lewis Excellence Award. This award recognizes the most outstanding classified nominee as determined by the Performance Awards Committee. This award honors the memory of Jerome Lewis, a Crestline Elementary custodian, who embodied the values of Mountain Brook employees. His love for the students and the community was unparalleled and demonstrated in everything he did. This is the highest level of recognition given by the Professional Incentives Program for support employees.

The following individuals have been named Performance Award winners for the 2021-2022 school year:

► Cynthia Loggins (Central Office)

► Lauren Anson (Crestline)

► Stephanie Jones (Crestline)

► Vicki Webb (MBJH)

► Gary Hays (MBJH)

► Jodie Walsh (MBJH)

► Angela Washington (Brookwood Forest)

► Perry Wright (Brookwood Forest)

► Michelle Holdbrooks (MBHS)

► Angel Garrett (MBHS)

► Elizabeth Lowman (MBHS)

► Kim Hutchens (Cherokee Bend)

► Hannah Umphrey (Cherokee Bend)

► Michelle Cobb (Cherokee Bend)

► Dawn Elsberry, Karly Bergeron, Matt Cain and Leslie Carlson were granted release days for professional development purposes.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by Village Living staff.