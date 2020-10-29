MBS hires mental health services coordinator

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Chelsea Cloud recently became the mental health services coordinator for Mountain Brook Schools. The social worker is the first person to hold the newly created position.

Mountain Brook Schools has hired Chelsea Cloud as its mental health services coordinator. Cloud, who is a licensed master social worker, is the first to hold the newly created position.

“I’m really excited to be here,” she said. “My role is to be support for faculty and staff, and to help propel students into success, whatever that may look like.”

Cloud comes to Mountain Brook from East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, where she served as a psychiatric assessment clinician. Before that, she spent three years with the East Alabama Mental Health Center as a mental health technician, certified associate prevention specialist and prevention services coordinator.

Cloud gained extensive experience in child and adolescent services during her time with EAMHC. She worked with local school systems to provide evidence-based teachings focused on bullying, suicide and substance abuse prevention.

“We’re really excited about Chelsea being a member of our team,” MBS Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said. “She has a wealth of knowledge and a wealth of experience that she will be transitioning here to the Birmingham area. I know that she’s already working with our families and connecting with Birmingham resources for the benefit of our students and faculty.”

MBS has long desired to create Cloud’s position and recently received a grant from the Alabama State Department of Education to help fund it. In her role, Cloud will travel to each of the district’s six schools to provide support and guidance in the areas of mental health and wellness.

Both require special attention amid a school year strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s more vital than it has been in previous years,” Cloud said. “We’re faced with this current state of losing social relationships and other aspects of our lives that maybe we didn’t realize were as important to our mental wellness.”

Cloud holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in social work, both from Troy University. Her first day at MBS was Sept. 8.

“I think our community and schools have always had a commitment to mental health through the work of our counseling teams, the support of the central office and the development of All In Mountain Brook,” Hood said. “The mental health specialist position is now a valuable addition to that commitment.”

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.