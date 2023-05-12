Mountain Brook Schools holds annual retirement tea

× Expand Brook Gibbons (assistant principal), Lisa Lewis (retiree), Derek Kennedy (assistant principal) and Tami Genry (retiree). Photo courtesy of. Mountain Brook Schools.

Mountain Brook Schools honored its 17 retirees for the 2022-23 school year at the annual Retirement Tea held on May 9 at Brookwood Forest Elementary. The event recognized teachers and staff members who are drawing their tenure with Mountain Brook Schools to a close.

“These individuals have contributed over 275 combined years of service to our school system alone,” MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. “I am so thankful for their contributions and the impact they had in each of our school communities. Despite having six different campuses, we operate as one school district and it’s a privilege to celebrate all these colleagues and their contributions over the years.”

These educators combined for a total of 430 years (282 specifically in Mountain Brook) in education, teaching and guiding young people to learn and grow. Retirees in attendance were presented with a gift for their many years of committed service to Mountain Brook Schools.

2023 MBS Honorees

Cherokee Bend Elementary: Pauline Marcy

Crestline Elementary: Sallie Chalkley, Kathy Dye and Christina Neely

Mountain Brook Junior High: Derek Dearman, Tami Genry, Lisa Lewis and Priscilla Stokes

Mountain Brook High School: Jeremy Crigger, Benny Eaves, Philip Holley, Tony Johnson, Joani Kay, Audrey Laird, Barbara Sanak, Jason Smith and Emily Westlake.

--Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools