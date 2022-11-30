Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year

× Expand From top left (clockwise): Anna Carlisle (Counselor), Bryan Rosenstiel (AP Chemistry & Engineering Teacher), Debbie Holder (First grade), Debbie Stump (Biology), Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach), Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach)

Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district.

Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade)

Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach)

Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade)

Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor)

Mountain Brook Junior High: Debbie Stump (Biology)

Mountain Brook High School: Bryan Rosenstiel (AP Chemistry & Engineering Teacher)

The purpose of the Alabama Teacher of the Year program is to commend and honor excellence in education by identifying exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians, or other certified educators at the local, district and state levels.

“These six individuals have been chosen by their colleagues and students to represent their school and do so daily,” MBS Professional Development Specialist Holly Martin said. “This is done through hard work and deep passion for students, colleagues and the teaching profession.”

All six teachers will now complete the Alabama Teacher of the Year application and in December, one elementary and one secondary teacher will be chosen to represent Mountain Brook Schools at the state level. If selected as the Alabama Teacher of the Year, they will serve as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession during the 2023-24 school year.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.