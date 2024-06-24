Mountain Brook Schools hire two new assistant principals ahead of 2024-25 school year

× 1 of 2 Expand Mountain Brook Schools Amanda Lilley is the new assistant principal at Crestline Elementary. × 2 of 2 Expand Mountain Brook Schools Megan Simmons is the new assistant principal for Mountain Brook Elementary. Prev Next

Mountain Brook Schools are bringing two new assistant principals on board for the 2024-25 school year.

Amanda Lilley is heading to Crestline Elementary to replace Catherine Holder, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Megan Simmons will take over the role at Mountain Brook Elementary from Heather Mays, the school’s new principal.

Amanda Lilley

A graduate of Auburn University, Lilley received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and began her teaching career at Crestline Elementary.

Lilley also played an instrumental role in training teachers and students in growth mindset, particularly through the implementation of Project Lead the Way, which is a curriculum designed to provide a comprehensive approach to STEM education.

She continued her education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, earning a master’s degree in early childhood education, an education specialist degree and an instructional leadership certification.

“Amanda’s organizational skills, problem-solving abilities, reflective and fun nature make her an excellent leader who is always looking for ways to improve our educational environment for students and staff,” Crestline Elementary Principal Christy Christian said. “Her knowledge, coupled with her ability to lead and inspire, makes her the right fit for Crestline’s assistant principal.”

Lilley has also worked for Enterprise City Schools and Baldwin County Public Schools, teaching first through fifth grades and serving as a math specialist and reading interventionist.

This experience has allowed her to build an understanding of student needs and teacher support, demonstrated in her time as a STEM teacher at Crestline and through supporting the school’s Robotics teams. She has also led various committees and initiatives.

“We are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make on our school community,” Christian said. “We look forward to a wonderful school year ahead under her guidance and leadership. Oh, and she’s already Cougar Strong All Day Long.”

Megan Simmons

Simmons has over eight years of experience in education. She spent three as an assistant principal at Foley Elementary in Baldwin County. Her expertise in the areas of math and science comes from serving as a math coach and interventionist as well as a math and science curriculum coordinator. Most recently, she worked in Paulding County, Georgia, as the district math coach.

“What I know is this: our school is a hallmark of excellence, and that is a testament to the heart of our teachers and staff who serve students faithfully every day and the families that call MBE home,” Principal Heather Mays said. “I am confident that Mrs. Simmons will fit seamlessly into our community and add tremendous value to our school. We are proud to welcome her as our newest Lancer!”

A native of Guntersville, Simmons received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary and special education from the University of Alabama and her administrative certification from UAB.

After her husband’s career led her family to move out of state, Simmons is excited to be returning to the Birmingham area.