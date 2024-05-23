Award winners at each Mountain Brook school

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook City Schools City of Mountian Brook

Mountain Brook Schools has named Performance Award Winners for the 2023-24 school year.

Performance Award Winners (at each local school) as well as the Ann Pritchard Award, Margaret Spencer Ragland Award, Promise of Excellence Award, and Jerome Lewis Excellence Award, recognize teachers and staff members for their professional prowess.

Shannon Marks is this year’s recipient of the Ann Pritchard Award for Teaching Excellence. The award honors the memory of longtime Mountain Brook Board of Education member Ann Pritchard and represents the highest level of recognition in the MBS Professional Incentives Program. Marks, an English teacher and the English department Chair at Mountain Brook High School, has been an educator for 20 years.

Kate Beidleman is this year’s recipient of the Margaret Spencer Ragland Award. The award recognizes a professional staff member for superior contributions above and beyond the call of duty and is sponsored by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation. The award was established in memory of Margaret Spencer Ragland, a member of the MBHS Class of 1980. Beidleman has taught for 10 years and has spent the last four years at MBE as a second grade teacher.

Anna Parker is this year’s recipient of the Promise of Excellence Award. The award honors an educator with five or fewer years of teaching experience and is sponsored by former Brookwood Forest Elementary teacher Diane Waud and her family. Parker has taught second grade at Brookwood Forest for three years.

Dionne Eatman is the winner of the Jerome Lewis Excellence Award. This award recognizes the most outstanding classified nominee as determined by the Performance Awards Committee. This award honors the memory of Jerome Lewis, a Crestline Elementary custodian, who embodied the values of Mountain Brook employees. His love for the students and the community was unparalleled and demonstrated in everything he did. This is the highest level of recognition given by the Professional Incentives Program for support employees. Eatman serves as a Special Education Aide at Cherokee Bend and has been there for four years

Other individuals who have been named Performance Award winners for the 2023-2024 school year include:

Certified:

Marion Bray - BWF

Sally Adams - CBS

Lara Meadows - Crestline

Paige Tatarek - Crestline

Emily Beane - MBE

Melissa Moore - MBHS

Sara Anne Thomas - MBHS

Cara Speegle - MBJH

Support:

Melissa Suttle - BWF

Jill Sims - CBS

Andrea Rodgers - Crestline

Renee Raney - MBE

Casey Lancster - MBJH

Nancy Thomason - Central Office

Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools