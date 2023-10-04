PTO offers support and works with school district

The Mountain Brook Schools parent teacher organizations are an essential partner of the school district and for each local school individually.

“The district appreciates the support and work of the PTO and feels its impact on a personal level,” said William Galloway, communications and PR specialist for Mountain Brook Schools.

Last year, the six Mountain Brook Schools PTOs gave back over $1.6 million in total to the schools.

“By partnering with administration, the work of the PTO helps bolster the school community and learning environment through teacher support, classroom enhancements and innovative initiatives,” 2023-24 PTO Council President Ashley Jones said. “Our goal remains the same: to assist and provide for all those in our schools this year, and to assist with the needs and well-being of all of our Mountain Brook students, faculty, staff and parents.”

Each PTO works to promote the welfare of children in the school community, support the school’s educational efforts and purpose and bring the home and school environments closer together, Jones said.

“Our PTO (along with our other valued partners) provides us with the boost we need to foster an unmatched learning experience for our students,” said MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow.

2023-24 PTO Council:

Superintendent: Dr. Dicky Barlow

Communications: William Galloway

Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation: Rachel Weingartner

President: Ashley Jones

Legislative Vice President: Joanna Hufham

Secretary: Meg Lilly

Treasurer: Meg Krawzyck

Expressions District Representative: Elizabeth Humphreys

All In Mountain Brook Executive Director: Becky Holt

All In Mountain Brook President: Bevelle Worthen

Village Living caught up with all of the PTO presidents in Mountain Brook to find out about them and what they have planned for this school year.

Brookwood Forest Elementary

President: Ashelynn Falkenburg Smith

Email: bwfdirectory@gmail.com

Children: McKay (4th grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? I’m serving my 4th year on the Ranger PTO Board. I have held positions of auction co-chair, auction chair and president-elect.

What are your plans or fundraisers for this school year? In July, we launched our Ranger Club (for Brookwood Forest parents) and Friends of the Forest campaign (for businesses in the community). We will have Forest Frenzy (an in-school auction) in February and “A Night In the Forest,” which is our silent and live auction (for parents), in March.

What events will you be hosting? We like to stay busy throughout the school year with fun events including Ranger Run, Veteran’s Day, winter programs, Grand Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, Forest Fling (the school carnival), our Ranger Up Monthly program (events and speakers that enhance the Brookwood Forest motto: Stand Up, Speak Up and Show Up) and much more.

“Mr. Pitner and Mrs. Crossno find creative ways to use every inch of the school to enhance student experiences, including outdoor learning and eating spaces, gym upgrades, a media center (podcasting and broadcasting equipment), new lockers, hands-on learning for the flower and vegetable garden space and much more, with the wonderful support of all our Ranger parents. We describe BWF as a family … many trees, one Forest.”

Cherokee Bend Elementary

President: Patricia Craft

Email: chiefptopresident@gmail.com

Children: Hollaway (5th grade) and Vivy

(3rd grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? I started my involvement by chairing the Benefit for the Bend in 2020, which was canceled on March 13 when Covid started. After that, I was chair of the Grand Chief program and then vice president of public relations, then incoming president and now president.

What plans or fundraisers do you have for this year? We finished raising funds and building a playground last year. This year, we plan to put in a new gym floor and always support the school in as many ways as possible. We are having the Benefit for the Bend in February for the first time since 2020. A full circle moment!

Crestline Elementary

President: Dawson Cooper

Email: crestlinecougarspto@gmail.com

Children: Wiley (12th grade), Parr (7th grade) and Wells (4th grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? I have been involved with Crestline Cougar PTO as a member and volunteer since my oldest son started at Crestline. I have been the chair of the fall festival, vice president of volunteers and then president-elect on our executive board. I also served as corresponding secretary for Mountain Brook High School’s PTO Board last year. It has been a joy to serve at all three schools in volunteer roles and to get to know the school communities and school system better.

What plans or fundraisers do you have for this year? Our main goal is to complement the school curriculum by providing opportunities for parents, teachers and students to learn, volunteer, socialize, communicate and grow. One particular experience that we are seeking to enhance for our members is our playground. With the help of feedback from parents, students and Crestline faculty, the design firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood reimagined the playground area as “the Crestline Elementary Village Green.” It will incorporate traditional playground equipment and elements that allow for imaginative and open-ended play for children of all ages and abilities. The redesigned space will complement GMC’s work on the new Cougar Arena, pickleball and basketball courts and front-of-school renovation. We began our fundraising efforts with Boosterthon during the 2022-23 school year, and we launched the Village Green Partners campaign this August. We are incredibly thankful for the enormous support we have already received from Crestline families, as well as grandparents and community partners. You can visit crestlinecougarspto.com/playground to learn more.

Mountain Brook Elementary

President: Ashley Seligson

Email: mbelancerpto@gmail.com

Children: Braxton (8th grade) and Brooklyn (6th grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? This is my seventh year on the MBE PTO Board. I’ve previously served as secretary, vice president of events (a two-year position), treasurer-elect, treasurer and president-elect. It’s been fun learning the intricacies of the partnership between PTO and our school and serving in a variety of volunteer roles.

I’m super excited to be in this role to give back to our teachers, faculty, and school. My hope is to pour into our faculty so each person realizes how special and appreciated they are!

What events or fundraisers do you have planned this year? Our one and only fundraiser at MBE is our Power of One campaign. This check-writing campaign enables our PTO to effectively fund and support its staff and students throughout the school year. We’re working closely with MBE’s administration to plan many fun activities and events throughout the year, including implementing our new House System by building community with monthly house activities, Boo Bash, Grandfriends Day, Renaissance Fair, weekly teacher treats, beginning work on our nature trail and outdoor classroom project and so much more. This year we are also emphasizing community outreach through grade-level service projects, school-wide service days and finding creative ways for students and faculty to plug into the community to truly live by our motto: “Lancers Lead from the Heart.”

Mountain Brook Junior High

President: Karon Staples

Email: ksstaples@gmail.com

Children: Lib (11th grade) and Jack (8th grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? This is my second year on the Junior High PTO Board. Last year, I served as the first vice president, and, this past May, I was sworn in as president. Previously, I served on the Crestline Elementary PTO Board for five years as assistant treasurer, treasurer, president-elect, president, and parliamentarian.

What events or fundraisers do you have planned this year? We kicked off the school year with a fantastic Spartan Day for the incoming seventh graders, a very welcoming and celebratory first day of school, and a wonderful Open House. We are looking forward to assisting the school in funding classroom enhancements and school projects, helping host grade specific events, and celebrating our teachers. It's going to be a great year at the Junior High in the wonderful new building. We have an amazing board this year that is excited about serving and supporting the Junior High's outstanding teachers, staff, and parents.

Mountain Brook High School

President: Stacy White

Email: stacy@pshdr.com

Children: Harrison (graduated from MBHS in 2018), Davis (graduated from MBHS in 2020) and Rachel (12th grade)

How long have you served on PTO and what positions have you held? This is my fourth year to serve on the PTO board at MBHS. I have previously served as third vice president for the All In Foundation, second vice president for fundraising and first vice president (president-elect). I have also served on the PTO boards at Cherokee Bend and MBJH.

What plans or fundraisers do you have planned this year? The Spartan PTO works diligently to provide financial and volunteer resources for all aspects of student and faculty life at MBHS. We want to support the teachers, staff and administrators in delivering the best educational experience for our children. Much of our funding provides needed materials for classroom instruction and teacher/staff appreciation activities. We invest a lot of time, money and effort to show our teachers and staff how grateful we are for everything they do for our children.

In addition, the PTO funds and coordinates events that benefit all students, such as Kaleidoscope (career day), Alumni day, Halloween and Valentine’s activities in the library and receptions for Awards Day and Honors Night. We really focus on activities that benefit every student. This year a large portion of our funds will go toward the purchase of new furniture for the Mall, the central area of the school where students congregate, socialize and study. We are looking forward to a great year!