School Board approves extraordinary compensation resolution

On Nov. 17, the Mountain Brook Board of Education approved an Extraordinary Compensation Resolution to provide all Mountain Brook Schools full-time employees with a one-time payment of $500 in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 school year.

The resolution is the result of many discussions between Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow and school board members. In recent months, they considered how they might compensate employees for going above and beyond to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

“The effects of the pandemic have challenged professionals in education in overwhelming ways,” BOE President Nicky Barnes said. “The board is beyond impressed with how these challenges have been met by our amazing employees. Amidst the pains and trials that have been endured, it was nice to be able to bring a little joy. We were happy to be able to show our appreciation for all the hard work they are putting in.”

The BOE collaborated with MBS Chief School Finance Officer Kari Austin to examine budgetary restrictions, including funding for the upcoming capital improvement projects, and make a fiscally responsible decision.

Additional technology funding provided to MBS by the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation put the school system in a financial position to furnish the payments.

Checks were to be distributed in mid-December.

“We are remarkably grateful for our employees and are glad that we are able to give them this compensation,” Barlow said. “It is well-deserved.”

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.