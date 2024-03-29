Student Showcase set for April 29

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook students and teachers from all grade levels will gather in Crestline Village on April 29 for the Student Showcase.

Mountain Brook Schools is bringing its Student Showcase back to Crestline Village this spring.

Join students and teachers from all grade levels and all schools on April 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. between the O’Neal Library and the fire station for a “celebration of learning.”

More than 60 tents, filled with students showing off their academic work, will be on display for community members to take part and learn from students as they share what they have been doing in the classroom this school year.

“We encourage not only parents but community members, alumni and everyone in Mountain Brook to come and be a part of this great event,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “This free community event is a fantastic way to witness our students’ learning and growth.”

Student musical groups, bands and more will also showcase their talents for the duration of the event.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.