HS sports recap: Spartans win wrestling title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook’s Jack Windle and Mortimer Jordan’s Weston Tossie compete in the AHSAA wrestling duals championship at Bill Harris Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday for area contests against Pell City. The Lady Spartans got back on track with a 52-44 win. Emma Stearns scored 16 points in the game and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the victory.

The Spartans boys beat the Panthers 93-58. Ty Davis led the way with a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists. Julius Clark added 20 points and 8 rebounds. Lawson Gardner added 12 points and 5 rebounds, while John Colvin added 10 points.

Mountain Brook swept Woodlawn in area action on Friday. The girls team picked up a 64-25 victory, while the boys posted a 88-47 blowout victory. For the boys team, Davis led five double-figure scorers, as he posted 17 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the game. Carson Romero had a breakthrough game, going for 14 points and 3 assists. Clark had 12 points and 8 boards, while Henry Hufham and Colvin each added 10 points. Hufham also secured 5 boards.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team earned a 41-22 win over Wetumpka last Tuesday night in the Class 6A semifinals of the state duals tournament.

Mountain Brook knocked off Mortimer Jordan on Friday morning to win the state duals tournament. Click here for the recap of the match.

