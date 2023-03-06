HS sports recap: Spartans finish state runner-up

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson during the Class 6A state championship game between the Bucks and Spartans at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team concluded its season last week, beating Paul Bryant in the Class 6A semifinals Wednesday but falling to Buckhorn in Saturday’s championship game.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began last week with an 8-2 win over Jasper on Tuesday. John Robicheaux led the offensive attack with a double, a home run and 2 runs batted in. Charlie Berryman hit a double, drove in a run and stole a pair of bases as well. Walker Allen and Trent Wright knocked in runs as well. Jack Thomas Kelly allowed 2 runs in 3 innings, while Evan Bibb threw 3 hitless innings with 6 strikeouts in relief.

Mountain Brook began play in the Perfect Game HS Showdown on Thursday, falling to Calhoun 10-3. Ford Moffatt hit a home run for the Spartans, driving in a pair of runs. He also threw 4 innings, allowing 2 runs with 5 strikeouts. Gabe Young hit a double and drove in a run.

Mountain Brook got back in the win column with a 5-0 win over Winder Barrow on Friday. Berryman and Allen each hit home runs in the contest, while Young had a double and drove in 3 runs. Caleb Barnett had a stellar performance on the mound, throwing the complete game shutout over 7 innings, allowing 4 hits and just 15 strikeouts.

Mountain Brook finished the even with an 11-5 loss to Trinity Christian and an 11-9 loss to Parkview on Saturday. Against Trinity, James Graphos was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the Spartans offense, while Young also knocked in a pair of runs. Barnett had an RBI and Berryman was 2-for-3 with a double as well. In the Parkview game, Graphos homered and drove in 3 runs, while Grayson Long hit a homer and knocked in a pair of runs. Robicheaux was 2-for-3 with an RBI and threw 3 solid innings as well. Young, Mac Smith and Mac Palmer drove home a run each as well. Berryman threw 3 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team began last week with a 13-3 win over Briarwood on Tuesday. Emma Stearns had a big game for the Spartans offense, as she went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a home run and a pair of runs batted in. Marianna Murray racked up 4 hits, including a double, and 3 RBIs. Patty Ann Frierson knocked in a run, Annie Gregory hit a double and scored 3 times, and Marrison Kearse had an RBI, 3 runs and 2 stolen bases. Ellie Pitts allowed just a single hit, a 3-run homer to Briarwood’s Meredith Kellum. Pitts struck out 13 in 5 innings of work.

Mountain Brook blew past Clay-Chalkville 17-0 on Wednesday. Gregory led the Spartans, going 3-for-4 with a double and 4 RBIs at the plate in addition to throwing 3 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Murray had a pair of hits and drove home 3 runs, while Stearns and AT Goldman each drove in a pair of runs. Pitts had an RBI, 3 runs and 2 stolen bases, with Kearse going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys and soccer teams were back in action Tuesday. The girls fell to Hoover 1-0 and the boys dropped a tight one to Northridge, 2-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team competed at the Husky March Classic at Hewitt-Trussville over the weekend.

Reagan Riley won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 15.66 seconds. Annie Kerr was victorious in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. The girls 4x400-meter relay team also won, running in 4:09.

Lucy Benton was second in the 800, Virginia Averyt finished third in the 1,600, Livy Holt was third in pole vault and Ellie Fooshee finished in third in javelin for the girls.

On the boys side, the 4x400 relay team won in 3:26. Davis Lee (second in 400) and the 4x100 relay team (third) reached the podium.

BOWLING

The high school bowling all-state teams were released last week. Mountain Brook’s Frederic Maldia was named honorable mention in Class 6A-7A.

