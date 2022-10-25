HS sports recap: Spartans volleyball wins regional

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Addie Holden (7) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Anna Frances Adams (2) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Paige Parant (21) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Alice Garzon (9) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Mountain Brook's Hannah Parant (1) during a North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team suffered its first region loss of the season last Friday against Gardendale, as the Rockets scored to win with 19 seconds to play. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Thursday, the Spartans travel to Baker for the final game of the regular season.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook volleyball team dominated the Class 6A North Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. On Wednesday, the Spartans defeated Fort Payne and Athens by identical 3-0 scores to seal their spot at the state tournament.

On Thursday, Mountain Brook continued its hot play, beating Hazel Green 3-0 in the semifinals and Hartselle 3-0 in the final to earn the North’s top seed.

The state tournament will take place at the Birmingham CrossPlex, beginning Wednesday. Mountain Brook will take on Northridge at 10:30 a.m. If the Spartans win, they would play in the semifinals at 3 p.m. The state final is set for noon Thursday.

