HS sports recap: Spartans dominate cross-country section meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Clayton Collins and Hewitt-Trussville’s Tristan Teer compete in the 31st annual Husky Challenge cross-country meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team wrapped up the regular season last Friday with a dominant win over Baker. Click here for the recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Spartans begin the Class 6A playoffs by hosting Pinson Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament last Wednesday. Click here for a recap of the Spartans’ quarterfinal win and semifinal loss.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook boys cross-country team dominated the Class 6A, Section 4 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park. The boys scored 21 points, half the output of the second-place Homewood runners. Mountain Brook had the top three runners, as Clayton Collins, Harry Clark and Braden Little paced the field. Collins won the race with a time of 16:37.

George Pelekis finished sixth, while Denton Russell, Branum Lloyd and Jack Chapman were ninth through 11th.

The Mountain Brook girls also posted a convincing victory in the section meet, scoring 23 points to 47 for second-place Homewood. Reagan Riley won the event, running an 18:14 to win by over a minute. Virginia Averyt finished third, Mary Katherine Malone placed fifth, Lucy Benton was sixth and Gracie Walker, Kennedy Hamilton, Callie Kent and Holland Finch took home eighth through 11th on the board.

Both Mountain Brook teams will be competing at the state meet this Saturday in Oakville.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.