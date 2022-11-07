HS sports recap: Spartans cross-country sweeps state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley approaches the finish line in first place during the Class 6A girls race of the AHSAA State Cross-Country Champiponships at Oakville Indian Mounds on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team dominated in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, knocking off Pinson Valley 49-7 last Friday. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Spartans travel to Gadsden City for the second round.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook boys and girls cross-country teams swept the Class 6A state meet last Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. The girls team scored 33 points, well clear of second-place Homewood’s 88 points. Mountain Brook and Homewood finished 1-2 in the boys race as well, although the scores were a little tighter. The Spartans scored 47 points to 65 for the Patriots.

In the girls race, three Spartans finished in the top 10. Reagan Riley completed the cross-country season with another dominant performance, winning the race with a 5k time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds. Mary Katherine Malone and Virginia Averyt finished fifth and sixth, running in 19:13 and 19:22, respectively. Gracie Walker (11th), Kennedy Hamilton (14th), Callie Kent (16th), Holland Finch (19th) and Lucy Benton (20th) all ran in the top 20 as well. Ellie Fooshee and Reese Thomas rounded out the Mountain Brook roster.

For the boys, Clayton Collins was the top performer, finishing second by running his race in 15:56. Braden Little also posted a top, running in ninth. Harry Clark and George Pelekis finished 12th and 13th, while Jack Chapman (16th), Denton Russell (18th) and Branum Lloyd (19th) all posted top 20 finishes. Tate Hoffman, Joseph Spencer and Gann Trucks ran for the Spartans as well.

BOWLING

The Mountain Brook boys bowling team played in the Warrior Classic last Wednesday. The Spartans knocked off Corner 2-1 and fell to Vestavia Hills 2-0 in Baker game formats. On Thursday, Mountain Brook defeated Mortimer Jordan 1,154-923. The Spartans are now 1-0 in region play.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.