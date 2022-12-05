HS sports recap: Spartans conclude season at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson during the Class 6A state championship game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team fell to Saraland in the Class 6A state championship game last Friday night. Click here for the recap of the game.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team returned to action last Tuesday with a road trip to Hewitt-Trussville. The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season in a 48-39 defeat to the Huskies. Ty Davis led Mountain Brook with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Henry Hufham added 8 points, 4 rebounds and a pair of steals. Carson Romero and Josh Long notched 6 points each as well.

Mountain Brook’s girls returned to the court on Wednesday, falling to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 66-51.

On Thursday, the Mountain Brook girls fell to Jasper 54-46. The boys, meanwhile, took to the road and beat McAdory 66-50. Julius Clark led the way for the Spartans, going for 16 points and 3 rebounds. Davis had a strong night, finishing his game with 15 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds. Carson Romero scored 11 points, as he knocked down a trifecta of 3-pointers in the contest.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team opened the season at the Magic City Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Among top 10 finishers, Martha Helen Burnette was sixth in the 3,200-meter run, the girls 4x800-meter relay team was third, Annie Kerr won pole vault and placed ninth in the high jump, Lea McCauley was eighth and Cate Lewis was 10th in the long jump, Spence Morano was seventh in the 400-meter dash, George Pelekis was 10th in the 800, Clayton Collins finished third in the 1,600, the boys 4x800 relay team was third and the 4x200 team was fourth, and Max Baltz placed seventh in high jump.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team defeated Hewitt-Trussville 39-31 last Tuesday. Davis Smith (113 pounds), Bill Bradford (132), Nathan McCain (138), Stuart Andrews (152), Jude Smith (160), Sam Carroll (170), Jack Windle (182), and Allen Baker (195) won matches for the Spartans in the match.

Mountain Brook competed in the Gardendale Invitational Tournament over the weekend, finishing third out of 29 teams. Wyatt Chavez won the 106-pound class, while Nathan McCain (138) and Allen Baker (195) placed second in their classes.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.