The Reset: Volleyball wins Boddie, football opens with victory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vickie Nichols Mountain Brook volleyball won the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover on Aug. 24, 2019.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team opened the 2019 season with a 35-6 win over Northridge on Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the contest.

This week, the Spartans host Center Point on Thursday night.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team wasted no time getting off to a big start in the season’s first few days. The Spartans fell to reigning Class 7A champ McGill-Toolen on Thursday (3-0; 16-25, 16-25, 18-25) before winning the Juanita Boddie Tournament over the weekend.

In pool play at the tournament, hosted at the Finley Center in Hoover, Mountain Brook beat Lincoln (25-10, 25-10) and Helena (25-11, 25-7), and lost to Collierville (Tenn.) (24-26, 25-22, 13-15).

The Spartans then ripped off five straight wins in bracket play to win the gold division. They defeated Vestavia Hills (25-17, 25-16), Bayside Academy (25-14, 23-25, 15-13), Hartselle (25-19, 25-14), Collierville (25-21, 28-26) and top-seeded Briarcrest (Tenn.) (17-25, 25-16, 15-13) in the final.

For the week, Grace Carr led the way with 74 kills, 81 digs, five blocks and eight aces. Greer Golden had 38 kills and eight blocks. Ann Vandevelde contributed 194 assists and 55 digs.

This week, Mountain Brook plays in a tri-match with Thompson and Auburn on Tuesday before competing in the Iron Man Tournament in Huntsville over the weekend.

