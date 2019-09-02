The Reset: Football, volleyball, cross-country post strong weeks

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Mountain Brook players run onto the field before a game between Center Point and Mountain Brook on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team controlled play in a 24-6 victory over Center Point last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game.

This week, the Spartans host Tuscaloosa County on Friday night in their first Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

Following the second week of the volleyball season, Mountain Brook sits with a 14-5 record after going 6-2 last week. During the week, Mountain Brook split a tri-match with Thompson and Auburn. The Spartans fell to Thompson 2-1 (18-25, 25-21, 4-15) and swept Auburn (25-22, 25-10).

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook advanced to the quarterfinals of the Iron Man Tournament in Huntsville. The Spartans defeated Bob Jones (25-12, 20-25, 15-10) and lost to Houston (Tenn.) (26-24, 20-25, 11-15) before ripping off five straight wins. They beat Stewart’s Creek (Tenn.) (25-7, 25-13), Grissom (25-12, 25-17), Huntsville (25-15, 22-25, 15-10), Spanish Fort (25-22, 25-22) and James Clemens (25-12, 25-22). Houston knocked Mountain Brook off again in the quarterfinals (17-25, 23-25).

Some notable stats from the week:

Grace Carr: 80 kills, 82 digs, 10 aces, three blocks

Greer Golden: 44 kills, 15 blocks

MK Fowlkes: 37 kills

Ann Vandevelde: 222 assists, 44 digs, four blocks

Liz Vandevelde: 115 digs

This week, Mountain Brook heads to Homewood on Tuesday and hosts area opponent John Carroll on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Mountain Brook began the cross-country season on Saturday at the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational in Alabaster. The boys won the event, scoring 24 points to runner-up Thompson’s 56. Parker Balzli finished second with a time of 10:44.33, while teammates Ben Hill, Eric Alexander, Duncan Hulsey, Austen Webb, Jack Bell and Jones Dyleski finished in positions four to nine.

The girls team also won, scoring 17 points to Thompson’s 69. Lily Hulsey ran the event in 12:28.03, followed by Reagan Riley in second. Sabina Ortiz, Alex Pitts and Tessa Allen placed sixth through eighth.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.