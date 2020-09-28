The Reset: Volleyball has solid week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood at Mtn Brook Volleyball Homewood’s Mary Przybysz (14) sends the ball over the net as Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (5) and Celie Field (9) get ready to block the ball in a class 6A area match at Spartan Arena between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team struggled to a 31-0 loss to Thompson last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

The Spartans will take an open date this week before returning to region play next Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team began play last week with a victory over Oak Mountain (25-14, 25-18, 25-12). On Thursday, the Spartans took down Homewood (25-17, 25-22, 25-13) in an area match.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook played in the HeffStrong Tournament, put on by Spain Park. The Spartans won their first three matches, knocking off Vestavia Hills (25-13, 19-25, 15-9), Collierville [Tenn.] (28-26, 25-17) and Helena (25-14, 25-14). Mountain Brook dropped its final pool match to Thompson (25-18, 25-22) and was eliminated in bracket play by Hartselle (25-21, 25-13). Here are some stats from the week of play:

Celie Field: 47 kills, 32 digs, 11 aces.

Evelyn King: 67 digs, 11 aces.

Greer Golden: 38 kills, nine block, two digs, two aces.

Sims Kilgore: 33 kills, three blocks, two digs.

Hannah Parant: 117 assists, 10 kills, two blocks, 27 digs, seven aces.

This week, Mountain Brook plays at John Carroll on Tuesday and at Jasper on Thursday. The Spartans will play in Hartselle on Saturday. The Spartans are now 18-6 overall on the year.

