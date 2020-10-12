The Reset: Spartans remain unbeaten in region

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Mountain Brook RB Jackson Burwell (23) runs the footballduring a game between Mountain Brook and Briarwood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football team remained unbeaten in Class 6A, Region 5 last Thursday with a 17-7 win over Briarwood. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Thursday, the Spartans host Homewood in another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Mountain Brook volleyball team was busy last week, earning a pair of area wins before competing in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend. On Tuesday, the Spartans swept Chelsea in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21). Mountain Brook swept another area match on Thursday, picking off Briarwood (25-12, 25-8, 25-21).

Over the weekend, the Spartans won three of their five matches in the Blalock. Mountain Brook fell to McGIll-Toolen (25-12, 25-19) before taking down Vestavia Hills (25-15, 25-6), John Carroll (25-15, 25-13) and Tuscaloosa County (25-11, 25-14). The Spartans were eliminated in bracket play by Bayside Academy (26-24, 25-21). Here are some stats from the week:

Celie Field: 48 kills, 28 digs, nine aces.

Hannah Parant: 168 assists, 12 aces, 25 digs.

Evelyn King: 56 digs, seven aces.

Sims Kilgore: 30 kills, two blocks.

Greer Golden: 37 kills, four blocks.

Hannah Hitson: 24 kills, six blocks.

Mountain Brook is now 25-11 overall this season. This week, the Spartans host the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament on Tuesday. They will open up with Briarwood.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country team competed in the Helena Invitational last Saturday. The Spartans girls won the event and the boys came in fourth. Clark Stewart was the top girl, finishing second overall. Elizabeth Robertson (fourth), Lucy Benton (seventh), Hunter Anderson (14th) and Gracie Walker (16th) were the top scorers for the girls. The boys were led by Clayton Collins (eighth), Harry Clark (14th), John Roberts (17th), Davis Plowden (23rd) and Charles Vaughan (27th).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.