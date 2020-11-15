The Reset: Football moves on, cross-country places 2nd

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Mountain Brook celebrates a 6-0 win over Gardendale during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Gardendale on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Driver Stadium in Gardendale.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Mountain Brook football advanced to the next round with its 6-0 victory over Gardendale last Friday night in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the Spartans’ win.

This Friday, the Spartans will host Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Mountain Brook cross-country boys and girls teams finished second in Class 6A in the AHSAA State Cross Country Championship meet on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park near Moulton.

The boys team scored 73 points, behind Scottsboro’s winning total of 31. The girls race was closer, with Homewood winning with a score of 59, as the Lady Spartans totaled 68 points.

Scoring points for the Mountain Brook girls were Elizabeth Robertson — who won the race in 18:43 — Clark Stewart (eighth), Reagan Riley (18th), Kennedy Hamilton (20th) and Lucy Benton (21st).

The top runners for the boys team were Clayton Collins (ninth), John Roberts (10th), Davis Plowden (15th), Bibb Albright (19th) and Harry Clark (25th).

Check back later in the week for full coverage of the state meet.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team got its first win of the season last Monday, as the Lady Spartans traveled to Oneonta and beat Springville 60-49. MJ Lassiter led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Emily Straughn had 10 points.

Mountain Brook hosted Thompson on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans lost a tight one, 58-57 in overtime. Alecia Reasor led Thompson with 18 points on the night.

It was the season opener for the boys team, with the Spartans putting together a stifling defensive effort to beat Thompson 46-16. Rayven Turner led the way with 19 points and six rebounds, while Julius Clark had nine points.

This week, the Spartans are at Spain Park on Tuesday and at Shades Valley on Thursday before beginning the Spartan Turkey Jam tournament Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.