The Reset: Spartans win KSA Tournament

BASKETBALL

Last Thursday, the Mountain Brook girls basketball team hosted Oak Mountain and beat the Lady Eagles for the second time this season, posting a 62-40 win. It was a balanced attack for the Lady Spartans, with three scorers reaching double figures.

Francie Morris posted 12 points and 4 rebounds, Emily Straughn went for 11 points and 7 rebounds and MJ Lassiter finished with 10 points and 6 boards. Libby Geisler added 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, while Emma Stearns and Sarah Passink each notched 7 points. Stearns grabbed 4 rebounds and Passink had 3 assists and 4 steals.

The Mountain Brook boys began play in the KSA Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday. The Spartans held off Copper Hills (Utah) in overtime, 55-50, to begin the tournament with a victory. Kyle Layton had a big game, finishing with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and taking a pair of charges. Ty Davis went for 13 points and 4 rebounds and Dive Rowe posted 9 points and 6 boards.

The boys continued play Friday, posting a blowout victory over Fremont (Neb.), 66-32. Davis had 17 points and 5 rebounds to lead the way. Charlie McKimmon joined him in double figures, finishing with 10 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Layton tallied 9 points, 4 boards and 4 assists. Julius Clark posted 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, while Parks McLain added 9 points.

Mountain Brook won the KSA Tournament, finishing things off with a 63-46 win over Southland Christian (Fla.) on Saturday morning. Rowe led the Spartans with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Layton joined him in double figures with 11 points. John Colvin finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Pelham Invitational over the weekend and finished sixth. Stephen Springfield (106 pounds) and Gray Ortis (160) won their respective weight classes.

RECLASSIFICATION

The AHSAA announced the new classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last week. Click here to see how the changes affect the local schools.

