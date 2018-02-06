Public hearing set for Mountain Brook Village traffic modifications

× Expand A rendering from early 2017 shows the outlines for potential future roundabouts in Mountain Brook Village.

The Mountain Brook City Council is hosting a public hearing regarding the roundabouts project and recent Canterbury Road modification during it's regularly scheduled meeting on the evening of Feb. 12.

This hearing will give local residents and merchants the chance to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the partial closure — which is effectively a modification — to Canterbury Road and the future of the roundabouts project.

The project hit its stride in mid-2017 and included a public information session, although the process was started earlier. Since the session, Sain Associates has been providing updates to the city and performing necessary studies, including monitoring traffic counts after the Canterbury Road modification and an environmental impact study.

Alicia Bailey with Sain Associates is expected to present results of those studies at the meeting as well.

The hearing is on the formal agenda, which will begin at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. The full agenda will be available on the city's website by Monday morning.